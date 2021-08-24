NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 33: B.5 LWS Science Step-1 Due Date Delay
B.5 Living With a Star (LWS) Science emphasizes the science necessary to understand those aspects of the Sun and Earth's space environment that affect life and society. The ultimate goal of the LWS Program is to provide a scientific understanding of the system that leads to predictive capability of the space environment conditions at Earth, other planetary systems, and in the interplanetary medium. Every year the LWS Program solicits Focused Science Topics (FSTs) that address some part of this goal.www.spaceref.com
