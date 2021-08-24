Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 33: B.5 LWS Science Step-1 Due Date Delay

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

B.5 Living With a Star (LWS) Science emphasizes the science necessary to understand those aspects of the Sun and Earth's space environment that affect life and society. The ultimate goal of the LWS Program is to provide a scientific understanding of the system that leads to predictive capability of the space environment conditions at Earth, other planetary systems, and in the interplanetary medium. Every year the LWS Program solicits Focused Science Topics (FSTs) that address some part of this goal.

AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

How fast is Earth moving?

As an Earthling, it's easy to believe that we're standing still. After all, we don't feel like we're hurtling through space. Yet we are. So how fast exactly is Earth moving around the sun?. Some of the earliest astronomers in recorded history proposed that we live in a geocentric universe...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA's Deep Space Network Looks to the Future

When NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down on the Red Planet, the agency's Deep Space Network (DSN) was there, enabling the mission to send and receive the data that helped make the event possible. When OSIRIS-REx took samples of asteroid Bennu this past year, the DSN played a crucial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

The ISS is cracked and facing ‘irreparable’ failures – and they could be about to get much worse

Ever since the Expedition 1 flight crew floated aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on 2 November 2000, humans have had a continuous presence in space.The ISS was only meant to last for 15 years, but more than two decades later it continues to operate as an orbiting lab for a multinational consortium of space agencies. With several years still left to serve, officials this week warned that new cracks in one of the modules and outdated equipment could soon result in “irreparable” damage that may lead to early abandonment and destruction.The newly discovered cracks on the Zarya module, which...
AstronomyDigital Trends

Surreal Earth images taken from ISS seem to show ‘Pac-Man invasion’

Astronauts peering out from the International Space Station (ISS) are treated to an endless number of breathtaking views of Earth 250 miles below. While most features are easily identifiable as cities, coastlines, or mountains, others appear otherworldly and somewhat mysterious. Current ISS crew member Thomas Pesquet of the European Space...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Amazing Hubble telescope photo shows space 'sword' piercing huge celestial 'heart'

A flaming blue sword seems to pierce a giant cosmic heart in a gorgeous new photo captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The "sword" is composed of twin jets of superheated, ionized gas that are rocketing into space from opposite poles of a newborn star called IRAS 05491+0247. The "heart" is the cloud of leftover dust and gas surrounding the protostar, according to Hubble team members.
AstronomyPhys.org

An accidental discovery hints at a hidden population of cosmic objects

Brown dwarfs aren't quite stars and aren't quite planets, and a new study suggests there might be more of them lurking in our galaxy than scientists previously thought. A new study offers a tantalizing explanation for how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3—nicknamed "The Accident"—came to be. The Accident is a brown dwarf. Though they form like stars, these objects don't have enough mass to kickstart nuclear fusion, the process that causes stars to shine. And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good grasp on their general characteristics.
AstronomyNASA

An Accidental Discovery

This video shows data from NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), launched in 2009 under the moniker WISE. The moving object in the bottom left corner is a brown dwarf officially named WISEA J153429.75-104303.3 and nicknamed “The Accident.”. The Accident was discovered by citizen scientist Dan Caselden, who...
Aerospace & DefenseThomasNet Industrial News Room

Elon Musk Pitches Cheaper Spacesuit for NASA Following Delays

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. NASA’s much-publicized Project Artemis has hit a setback, with new...
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Tsunami Blast Headed Towards Earth After Sun Emitted C3 Flare

On August 26, a C3 flare erupted from sunspot area 2859 on the Sun, sending a solar blast towards the Earth, according to the National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). The SPWC determined that a partial halo CME occurred by analyzing available images from the SOHO/LASCO sensor. According...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Small Sensor Could Provide Big Insights into Earth’s Radiant Energy

DEMonstrating the Emerging Technology for Measuring the Earth’s Radiation Budget (DEMETER) A team at NASA’s Langley Research Center is developing a new state-of-the-art sensor and satellite platform to enable continued monitoring of Earth’s radiant energy system. The small, lightweight sensor will provide higher resolution data, and will allow us to learn more about important Earth phenomena—from daily weather, to natural disasters, to climate change.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Smd ROSES-21 Amendment 34: Payloads and Research Investigations on the Surface of the Moon (PRISM) final text and due dates

ROSES-2021 Amendment 34 releases final text and due dates for Payloads and Research Investigations on the Surface of the Moon (PRISM) as program element F.10 of ROSES-2021. F.10 PRISM solicits the development and flight of science-driven suites of instruments and technology demonstration payloads that address science goals related to the Moon of any SMD division. They may, in addition, also address: 1) Strategic Knowledge Gaps of HEOMD and/or 2) any technology demonstration goals of STMDthat advance capabilities for science, exploration, or commercial development of the Moon.
AstronomySpaceRef

Hubble Sees Cosmic Quintuple

Clustered at the center of this image are six brilliant spots of light, four of them creating a circle around a central pair. Appearances can be deceiving, however, as this formation is not composed of six individual galaxies, but is actually two separate galaxies and one distant quasar imaged four times. Data from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope also indicates that there is a seventh spot of light in the very center, which is a rare fifth image of the distant quasar. This rare phenomenon is the result of the two central galaxies, which are in the foreground, acting as a lens.
Astronomyllnl.gov

Lawrence Livermore optics used to spot elusive aurora on Red Planet

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Mars mission that launched about a year ago has recently captured the most detailed images of auroras in the Martian sky. The optics used to capture these images include a silicon carbide-coated mirror and diffraction grating for the Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) that were developed by researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and collaborators at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Astra Conducts Test Launch

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) conducted a test launch of its launch vehicle, LV0006. “We regret that we were unable to accomplish all mission objectives for the U.S. Space Force; however, we captured a tremendous amount of data from this test flight”. The launch vehicle lifted off at 3:35PM...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Cutting-Edge Science Launches on NASA’s SpaceX Cargo Resupply Mission

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — The latest SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft is bound for the International Space Station after launching at 3:14 a.m. EDT Sunday on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying more than 4,800 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and spacecraft hardware.

