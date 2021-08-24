Nova Space Announces Launch of Its First Space Industry Professional Development Training Course
Nova Space Inc, the subsidiary of Pure Capital Solutions (OTC Ticker Symbol: PCST), is excited to announce the release of its first Space Professional Development product at the 36th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. This product will be the first of many in a line of professional development courses produced by Nova Space Inc that were created by Space Experts with over 50 years of combined experience. Our industry experts provide the necessary breadth and depth to a curriculum that is standardized across the industry and tailored to each client.www.spaceref.com
