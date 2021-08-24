Nova Space Announces Launch of Its First Space Industry Professional Development Training Course

The world is changing fast, and so is the space sector. Planning for large scientific experiments two decades ahead may no longer be the most sensible approach. I develop the argument that large science experiments are becoming comparable to terrestrial civil infrastructures in terms of cost. As a result, these should incorporate plans for a return on investment (or impact, not necessarily economic), require a different approach for inter-division coordination within the European Space Agency(ESA), and a broader participation of all society stakeholders (civil society representatives, and the broader public). Defining which experiments will be relevant two decades ahead adds rigidity and quenches creativity to the development of cutting edge science and technology.