Missouri State

TUESDAY UPDATES: Weekly review adds deaths to Missouri coronavirus tally

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
Missouri reported 170 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, including 143 that resulted from a weekly review of death certificates.

The new deaths push the state's total since the pandemic began to 10,376, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services . Of the 143 deaths from the certificate review, 105 occurred in August, 35 in July, two in June and one in May.

The seven-day average of new daily deaths fell to five as of Monday from 25 on Aug. 2. The state dashboard records deaths on the day of the death, not the day they're reported. However, that number might not include deaths that happened in the last several days because of reporting delays.

The state also reported 1,770 new confirmed coronavirus cases and another 549 probable cases identified through antigen testing. Missouri has now logged 618,022 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 123,766 probable cases.

Missouri Department of Health and Human Services

Tuesday's confirmed cases exceeded the daily average of 1,698 over the past week, according to the state dashboard. However, cases are down about 16% over that time frame, according to the state. Missouri's positive test rate over the last week is 13.1%.

Several Mid-Missouri counties are among the top in the state for most new cases per capita in the past week. Moniteau County ranks No. 10, Callaway County is No. 17 and Pettis County is No. 20. Cole County is just outside the top 20 at No. 23.

Vaccination rates appear to have stalled in Missouri despite health experts saying the shot is the best way to slow the current surge powered by the highly transmissible delta variant. The average daily number of shots administered was a little over 12,000 as of Monday .

Hospital intensive care units continue to report record numbers of COVID-19 patients. Statewide ICU capacity was at 15% as of Monday .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

