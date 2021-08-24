Cancel
BAE Systems Collaborates With GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Produce Radiation-Hardened Single Board Computers for Space

SpaceRef
 9 days ago

The RAD510 SoC will provide Power Architecture® software-compatible processing more advanced than the industry standard RAD750®, while demanding less power from its spacecraft. (Photo: BAE Systems) BAE Systems’ radiation-hardened RAD510™ System on Chip (SoC) for space-based computing is entering fabrication. Designed by BAE Systems and manufactured by GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the...

spaceref.com

