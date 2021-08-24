BAE Systems Collaborates With GLOBALFOUNDRIES to Produce Radiation-Hardened Single Board Computers for Space

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) announced today the launch of the MVIS Global Space Industry Index (ticker: MVSPC). The MVIS Global Space Industry Index (ticker: MVSPC) tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global space segment. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from operating segments that comprise of space-related products and services in the following areas: Space Exploration, Rockets and Propulsion Systems, Satellite Equipment and Communications Solutions, and Other Satellite Equipment. This launch also marks a momentous occasion, as it is the first MVIS index to follow ESG criteria. With more and more space-related companies becoming ESG-conscious, the segment will attract an increase of ESG investors.