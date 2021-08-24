Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nick Cordero to Be Honored on Broadway When 'Waitress' Returns: See the Sweet Tribute

By Rachel McRady‍ ,
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cordero's legacy will live on in Broadway's Waitress. As the Sara Bareilles musical prepares to return to the stage this fall, the show will honor Cordero every night. The late Broadway actor, who died following a lengthy battle with COVID-19 in July 2020, originated the role of Earl in the Broadway show back in 2016.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Elvis
Person
Nick Cordero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waitress#The Broadway#Baytato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
CBS New York

‘Without Theater, There Is Truly Something Missing’: Singer-Songwriter Sara Bareilles Reflects On Returning To Broadway In ‘Waitress’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Waitress” will be one of the first musicals to return to Broadway, and when the diner reopens next week, Grammy winner Sara Bareilles will star. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for the show, receiving a Tony nomination in 2016, and she later went on to play the lead three times during its almost-four-year run. “Waitress” closed in January 2020, right before the pandemic hit, but now, it’s ready to welcome all of Broadway back. Bareilles has been back in the rehearsal room with the cast of “Waitress.” Grab your tissues and listen to our cast sing "Opening Up" for...
Performing ArtsBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Broadway in Bryant Park to Return with Performances from Six, Waitress & More

Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Andrea Macasaet, Samantha Pauly & Brittney Mack in "Six" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Broadway in Bryant Park is coming back, but instead of a series, this year's event, presented by 106.7 Lite FM, will take place on one day, September 23. Audiences can congregate in Bryant Park beginning at 11AM (lawn seating is on a first-come basis) for a concert that will last from 12 PM until 2PM. The concert will include performances from the casts of Six, Waitress, Aladdin, Caroline, Or Change, Chicago, Diana, Girl From the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Stomp. Cubby and Christine from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show will host the event with Mrs. Doubtfire headliner Rob McClure and MJ-bound star Myles Frost co-hosting. Learn more here.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

SEE IT: Broadway Cast Of ‘The Lion King’ Returns With Soul-Stirring Rehearsal Of ‘Circle Of Life’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway cast of “The Lion King” returned with a soul-stirring rehearsal. Video shows Tshidi Mayne leading the ensemble in a performance of “Circle of Life,” the show’s moving opening number. It was the cast’s first rehearsal after being apart since March 2020. The musical premiered on Broadway in November 1997 and won six Tony Awards. Performances resume Sept. 14. For a list of Broadway reopening dates, click here.
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
Celebritieswkml.com

Tim McGraw’s New Video Will Star His Daughter Audrey

Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his Here On Earth album, which was released last summer. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw. The video will premiere on...
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele turns heads in a dazzling figure-flattering dress on date night with boyfriend Rich Paul

One thing's for sure: it’s always a sign of a good party when you dance your way out of your shoes. Such appeared to be the case for Adele who stunned when she headed to NBA star Lebron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party in West Hollywood Friday evening wearing a figure-flattering evening dress that cinched at the waist and showed off her figure, and also featured structured shoulders.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
WWEComicBook

The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy