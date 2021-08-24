Nick Cordero to Be Honored on Broadway When 'Waitress' Returns: See the Sweet Tribute

Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, Andrea Macasaet, Samantha Pauly & Brittney Mack in "Six" Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Broadway in Bryant Park is coming back, but instead of a series, this year's event, presented by 106.7 Lite FM, will take place on one day, September 23. Audiences can congregate in Bryant Park beginning at 11AM (lawn seating is on a first-come basis) for a concert that will last from 12 PM until 2PM. The concert will include performances from the casts of Six, Waitress, Aladdin, Caroline, Or Change, Chicago, Diana, Girl From the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Stomp. Cubby and Christine from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show will host the event with Mrs. Doubtfire headliner Rob McClure and MJ-bound star Myles Frost co-hosting. Learn more here.
