The numbers of touring musicians continues to increase, even while numerous larger-profile artists announced this month that they were cancelling at least some parts of their tours due to COVID-related concerns. Granted, the current tours generally are shorter and more regional than national, and they last about three weeks instead of six months, but hundreds of professional musicians are taking chances and hitting the road. After 16 months of either remaining closed or booking only local musicians, many venue operators are presenting talent that is traveling from other parts of the state or the country.