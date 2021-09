Like everyone else, I have been blasting Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” “Déjà Vu,” and “Good 4 U'' on repeat for the last few months, witnessing viral TikTok trends and reliving my teenage years. As of the time of this writing, Rodrigo has more than 16 million followers on Instagram and 10 million fans on TikTok. Her album, SOUR, debuted at number-one on Billboard charts while her debut single, “Drivers License” spent eight weeks at the top and recently reached one billion streams on Spotify. She's nominated in five different categories for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. Even Saturday Night Live used Rodrigo’s debut single in a hilarious skit parodying the lack of vulnerability among men.