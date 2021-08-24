The Killers - Pressure Machine (Album Review)
Even when all your critical faculties scream ‘imperfect’, it’s still possible to fall in love with an album. A complete surprise that doesn’t sound like anything The Killers have done before, ‘Pressure Machine’ might be frustratingly flawed, but that doesn’t stop it from being a quietly triumphant listen that, given time to work its brand of layered magic, will seduce anyone who approaches it with an open mind and realistic expectations.www.stereoboard.com
