The Killers - Pressure Machine (Album Review)

Throughout the world of Bluegrass, the name Daryl Mosley has been known for over three decades. From The New Tradition, to the legendary Osborne Brothers followed by The Farm Hands, Mosley has always kept company with the genres best, and they with him. Last year, Mosley decided to step into the solo spotlight, releasing his debut album THE SECRET OF LIFE, which held at #1 for multiple weeks on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart and was a favorite on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction. Ready to add another gem to his career, Mosley is set to release his second solo album SMALL TOWN DREAMER later this year, and today he is premiering the music video for the album’s first single “Transistor Radio” exclusively with The Country Note.