The Killers - Pressure Machine (Album Review)

By Simon Ramsay
stereoboard.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven when all your critical faculties scream ‘imperfect’, it’s still possible to fall in love with an album. A complete surprise that doesn’t sound like anything The Killers have done before, ‘Pressure Machine’ might be frustratingly flawed, but that doesn’t stop it from being a quietly triumphant listen that, given time to work its brand of layered magic, will seduce anyone who approaches it with an open mind and realistic expectations.

