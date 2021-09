The Marine Corp Band out of New Orleans had been booked to come to Kewanee for the annual Hog Days Parade and to perform on the stage during the live music portion of Hog Days but it’s not happening anymore. Hurricane Ida has overwhelmed much of the southern U.S, including much of New Orleans, and that leaves the Marine Corp band to have to cancel their trip and go on duty to provide aid in their hometown. Mark Mikenas from the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce made the announcement of the cancellation of the Marine Corp Band during an appearance on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Tuesday morning. There is no word yet as to whether or not a replacement band will take the place of the Marine Corp Band for their planned concert on Sunday, September 5th at 3:30 Pm on the People’s National Bank main stage on Tremont Street. We do know that the Marine Corp Band will not be replaced by another band in the parade. The Kewanee Hog Days Parade steps off at 2 Pm on Saturday, September 5th.