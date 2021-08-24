Hellcat Swapped Chrysler 300 Shows Chargers How It's Done

This is a pretty killer sleeper!

The Chrysler 300, in modern times, is widely regarded as a muscle car with a lot more style and class. The luxurious interior options, great handling, and prestige have made this vehicle into the modern executive American performance car. With that intense reputation and gorgeous styling, one might also expect lots of high-powered goodies under the hood. Unfortunately, they would be sorely mistaken. To our knowledge, the only V8 option available for the Chrysler 300 is the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. While the 300’s Charger counterpart was out raising hell and raging against the machine, the Chrysler brand wasn't killing in the name of much of anything.

This was largely accepted in the car community as the Charger has always been the faster car anyway. However, some crazy people want that dominating business appearance with all of the power and raw texture afforded by a Hellcat variant. This was essentially the thought process behind this build, a one of a kind Hellcat swapped Chrysler 300.

Sporting the same amenities that make both cars amazing such as the Hellcat wheels, SRT steering wheel, the Chrysler 300 interior, and the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pushing out an insane 707 horsepower. This build is quite literally something most people will never see as it is just that unique. While most people who drive the cars well enough will equate the 300 with a watered-down Charger R/T, this guy wanted to turn the tables. Taking a car that most people would see their grandma driving and making into something that they will tell their future grandkids about in stories.

The Chrysler 300 appeals to a lot of people in the car community for its elegant, yet aggressive, styling. However, up until now, there has been much representation of the performance aspect of these cars. This man took the road less traveled and found something incredible at the end.