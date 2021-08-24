Exclusive Interview – Indie filmmaker Nathan Shepka talks action thriller Holiday Monday and more
Nathan Shepka stops by Flickering Myth to talk about his first feature release, and his many creative roles as a self-starting filmmaker from Scotland…. Nathan Shepka is a film producer from Scotland. He also acts, directs and writes most of his films. Last year he embarked on creating his first feature film, action thriller Holiday Monday, with a further two features now in production for release next year. He stopped by to offer an invaluable insight into the world of micro budget film-making and getting your feature out to the world.www.flickeringmyth.com
