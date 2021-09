Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Winter, summer, or spring, there are very few moments when I don't have a cold drink nearby. And in the summer, rarer still are the moments when having a cold drink nearby doesn't lead to a coaster sticking to my glass and subsequently flinging itself to the floor. Condensation is a cruel mistress at the best of times, but for those who are trying to stay hydrated while also keeping rings off their furniture, it can be a particularly fickle sipping companion.