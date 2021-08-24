Cancel
Darke County, OH

Junior Fair elects newest officers

By Dawn Hatfield
Daily Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARKE COUNTY — Junior Fair Board elections were held at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. To be eligible for office, a candidate must show in the department in which he or she runs. For the current election, any candidate also must have submitted an application by Aug. 1, 2021. Fellow junior fair members were able to cast votes for their preferred candidates in their own departments. Once elected, each officer typically serves a two-year term. Election winners were posted outside the Junior Fair Board Office shortly after voting closed on Monday. Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s election!

www.dailyadvocate.com

