Tom Wilson: The two dirtiest words in the Rangers’ language. Even as the Blueshirts go about their business preparing for their 2021-22 season, which opens in Washington on Oct. 13 with an under-the-spotlights matchup that will mark TNT’s first nationally televised NHL game, it will be on head coach Gerard Gallant to ensure that his team does not become engulfed by an obsession with Public Enemy No. 1, whose dangerously unhinged aggression on the Garden ice May 3 triggered an organizational convulsion.