Study provides structural insights into how cholesterol in the brain regulates ion channels and alters their function

By The Mount Sinai Hospital
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough a structural and functional approach, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Stanford University Medical Center identified physical binding sites for cholesterol in the brain's G-protein-gated inwardly rectifying potassium (GIRK) channels, potassium channels that have been implicated in a variety of neurological disorders. The team provides details on how cholesterol in the brain regulates these ion channels and alters their function, which can aid in drug development and potentially treating neurodegenerative diseases.

medicalxpress.com

