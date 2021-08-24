Cancel
Illinois State

Nebraska opens with Scott Frost on notice entering a what feels like a must-win game vs. Illinois

By Dennis Dodd
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska's new athletic director grabbed hold of a controversy last week and wrestled it to the ground the same way he did opposing players when he was a former All-American linebacker for the Cornhuskers. In confirming that the football program was being investigated by the NCAA for what initially seem like minor violations, Trev Alberts was providing context for the future of Nebraska football.

College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Nebraska State247Sports

Scott Frost's contract buyout details at Nebraska

Nebraska took a hit Wednesday when it was reported the NCAA was investigating the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost amid violations. It is for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. On the field, Frost and his team struggled through his first three seasons, going 12-20....
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska AD Releases Statement About Scott Frost Investigation

Scott Frost‘s tenure at Nebraska has already been plagued by poor play. Now, the Huskers’ embattled head coach has an NCAA investigation looming over his tenure as well. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” college football insider Brett McMurphy reported today. “The school, sources said, has ‘significant video footage’ confirming the practice violations took place in the presence of Frost and other assistants.”
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts comments on Scott Frost's job security at Nebraska

Scott Frost is 12-20 through three seasons at Nebraska, and with a new Athletic Director hired, many people wonder if Frost is on the hot seat. On ESPN’s famed College Gameday this morning, reporter Gene Wojciechowski talked to Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s new athletic director, about Frost’s job status going into the season.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Nebraska StateSports Illustrated

Former UCF HC Scott Frost Under Fire at Nebraska, Leads Huskers in First Game Today

Current Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost has been the media darling before. Now, he’s in the crosshairs of the media, as well as the NCAA, for possible NCAA infractions. After leading UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, Frost left UCF for his alma mater, Nebraska. Since that time things have spiraled into an abyss as it relates to winning, but recent allegations might even do more damage than what the Cornhuskers garnered on the gridiron.

