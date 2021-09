SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker is calling out critics who said he’s too old to be covering Hurricane Ida in person after the 67-year-old weatherman braved the category 4 storm in Louisiana on Sunday. “Is anything helped by sticking near-elderly weathermen out into a hurricane that you’re supposed to be evacuated from? This is stupid and dangerous for no reason at all,” a viral tweet said. “I volunteered to come out here. This is what I do. I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” said the “Today” show co-host. “Our crews and we all make sure that we’re safe. We’re not going to do something that’s going to put us in harm’s way. As much as I love the weather and I love NBC, I’m not gonna risk my life for it.” He added: “A number of people said, ‘Well, he’s too old to be doing this.’ Well, guess what? Screw you! Keep up.”