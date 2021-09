While claiming to be pro-life, governors like Ron DeSantis and Gregg Abbott are totally fine recklessly minimizing a virus that is killing their constituents. Texas governor Greg Abbott and Florida governor Ron DeSantis must be trying to one-up each other in the race to treat COVID-19 with the most recklessness. It’s like the crate challenge, but instead of a few dozen people around the block witnessing the disaster waiting to happen, there are millions of people who could be directly harmed by the fallout.