New Durant weather radar site will boost early alerts

Tonight, as a warm front lifts north across the area, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will start to increase as low temperatures will be in the mid-60s to upper 70s. The bulk of Ida`s remnants; however; are expected to move through our region on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to overspread the area after midnight Tuesday with the northern and western portions of the forecast seeing a widespread 2-5 inches; and possible pockets of higher amounts. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area until Thursday morning. In addition to heavy rain, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has raised our severe risk, given the type of environment in place. Any storm that forms tomorrow should be capable of exhibiting characteristics that would produce multiple tornadoes and instances of damaging straight-line winds. The primetime for seeing any tornadoes would be after 2 pm and up until 7 pm before the line of storms with Ida moves out of the region.