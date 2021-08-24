IT Maintenance Window: Sept 5

Maintain the physical plant with repairs and preventive maintenance. Perform skilled carpentry work in the major renovation and construction of building, structures; constructs, alters, maintains, and repairs buildings, floors, roofs, stairways, partitions, walls, ceilings, doors, windows, screens, furniture and cabinets. Schedules and performs specialized preventative maintenance and repairs for equipment, systems, and machinery to ensure that necessary inspection, adjustment, and replacement of parts. Responsible for supervising inmates working in the maintenance department. Maintain accurate inventory of all stock and commonly used maintenance parts. Maintain accurate tool logs. Maintain an extensive array of tools, and follow all policies and procedures relating to tool control and purchasing of tools, equipment and parts. Responsible for maintenance related purchases and statement reconciliation.