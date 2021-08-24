Cancel
Taylorville, IL

CEFS Offering To Help Low Income Family With Bills

By Leroy Kleimola
taylorvilledailynews.com
 9 days ago

The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, has announced that there are funds available to assist income-eligible households with their gas, propane, electric bills, and furnace equipment. The program is set to begin on September 1st of 2021. Applicaitons will be taken on a first come first serve basis and will run through May 31st, 2022. There are no priority groups this year. Households in need are encouraged to apply.

taylorvilledailynews.com

