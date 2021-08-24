Copenhagen Flames adds pita as head coach

Copenhagen Flames has appointed Faruk Pita as its new CS:GO head coach, filling a spot that was vacant since the departure of Daniel “djL” Narancic in July. Pita is one of the most experienced CS:GO head coaches and is most known for his first stint with Ninjas in Pyjamas between August 2014 and April 2015, when he helped the team win their first and only CS:GO Major at ESL One Cologne 2014. The Swedish skipper had been on the sidelines since January 2020, when he parted ways with NiP for the second time in his career, following a nearly two-year period in which he couldn’t help the team win trophies.