There are wins for the day and wins for the future. Yuto Totsuka's victory in the men's halfpipe in the final event of the 2021 Dew Tour Stop in Copper Mountain, Colorado was a huge accomplishment on the day. But teammate Ayumu Hirano's landed triple cork, in a fifth-place finish, changed the game of halfpipe snowboarding in the blink of an eye -- and with just under two months to go before the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO