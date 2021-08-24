Cancel
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces Entry Into Option Agreement to Exclusively License MPRO Inhibitors Against SARS-CoV-2 and Variants of Concern, Including Delta, From Texas A&M University

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced that it has entered into an option agreement ("Option") with The Texas A&M University System ("TAMUS") for exclusive rights to the intellectual property covering highly potent main protease (MPro) inhibitors against SARS-CoV-2. This latest agreement bolsters Sorrento's wide-ranging portfolio of preclinical and clinical therapeutic candidates targeting COVID-19, including new and emerging variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Under the terms of the agreement, Sorrento has an exclusive option to exclusively license patents covering the MPro inhibitor drug candidates.

www.streetinsider.com

