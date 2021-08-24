Mindfulness and Peak Performance

Join us every other Monday at 5:45 p.m. to begin or continue your mindfulness practice in community with friends known and new! We'll explore guided mindfulness practices focused on cultivating the skills of full presence and focused awareness, releasing the stressors of the day, and honoring our needs for care and community. Our practices will invite us to come home to ourselves, through use of breath, gentle movement, muscle relaxation and meditation. No prior experience is needed and all are welcome!