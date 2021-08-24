Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Mindfulness and Peak Performance

By Aida Johnson-Rapp
acefitness.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-performing athletes and coaches recognize that mental preparation is just as important as physical preparation to achieve athletic excellence, and are turning to mindfulness practices to enhance workouts, recovery and performance in competition, and to cope with daily life pressures. Fortunately, there are numerous resources available featuring a variety of practices that can be used to support athletes and coaches in their quest for peak performance in sports and activities.

www.acefitness.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Nidra#Yoga Therapy#Guided Meditation#Yoga Postures#Mindfulness#Meditation Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
YogaMedical News Today

How can mindfulness meditation help lessen anxiety?

Mindfulness meditation is the process of purposefully and nonjudgmentally observing thoughts, feelings, and sensations to help provide distance from negative or overpowering feelings of anxiety. It centers around the concepts of awareness and acceptance, and research shows that it has benefits for anxiety, pain management, and other conditions. Anxiety can...
YogaThrive Global

Take a Moment for Mindfulness

Think You Don’t Have Time to Meditate? Pause and Get Present With This 60-Second Practice. You wake up and jump into your daily routine. You grab some breakfast, get the kids ready for school, and get to work. You buzz through meetings and projects. Then it’s time to make and serve dinner, tidy up, and maybe binge-watch something before you go to sleep — then start the cycle over again.
WorkoutsMedical News Today

The benefits of yoga for anxiety and how to practice it

Many people use yoga to help with their anxiety. There is some evidence to suggest that it is useful, particularly in people living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Anxiety is the body’s response to stress and is part of the natural fight, flight, or freeze reflex.
Yogapsychologytoday.com

Mindfulness Revisited

Meditation is about engaging with the world rather than withdrawing from it. Themes of time, space and freedom are integral to this experience. People try to break free of chronological time and enter moments as they meditate, experiencing themselves as elements in the cycles of life. Meditators counteract confining ideas...
Yogapsychologytoday.com

Well-Being and Happiness Through Inwardness

Patanjali, author of the ancient Yoga Sutras, spoke of a state of 'inwardness,' the ability to to rest inside our own mental space. 'Outwardness' means being addicted to external stimuli, unable to live without continual distractions and activity. Inwardness is the beginning of real happiness, bringing a fundamental sense of...
YogaYoga Journal

What Is Mindfulness, Really?

These days, it seems that everyone is talking about mindfulness—from celebrities to yoga teachers and even college professors. Heck, even your parents and grandparents are getting in on the practice. But beyond the buzzword—and mindfulness and the vast industry it has created certainly is buzzy—you might be wondering: What is mindfulness, exactly?
FitnessThrive Global

Milica Krstic: “Massage yourself”

Massage yourself: Choose the oil that you like and pick one part of your body. Often, I massage my feet. I take coconut oil and I play nice calming music. Massage helps me to connect with the parts of my body that I don’t think about that often. Feet are keeping us grounded, we stand or walk all day long and very often we forget to take care of our feet. Give them some love and joy.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

5 In-the-Moment Strategies for Coping with Pandemic Anxiety

Every day of the pandemic has been stressful, but this is a specifically challenging—or at least confusing—time. Yes, you might be vaccinated, but it can feel a bit more difficult to make safe decisions now that most pre-pandemic activities are an option and the Delta variant continues to cause new COVID-19 cases.
Tucson, AZarizona.edu

Mindful Mondays – Virtual

Join us every other Monday at 5:45 p.m. to begin or continue your mindfulness practice in community with friends known and new! We'll explore guided mindfulness practices focused on cultivating the skills of full presence and focused awareness, releasing the stressors of the day, and honoring our needs for care and community. Our practices will invite us to come home to ourselves, through use of breath, gentle movement, muscle relaxation and meditation. No prior experience is needed and all are welcome!
Weight LossThrive Global

Natalie Mich Of Natalie Mich Weight Loss Coaching: “Water is the fifth element, and it represents deeper weight issues”

Water is the fifth element, and it represents deeper weight issues: medical conditions that affect weight, balancing hormones, healing emotional wounds, managing trauma/PTSD, depression, and anxiety. The water element tends to be the missing component that holds people back from losing weight — even when they are diligent counting calories and getting exercise time in. Patients in this category have deeper level imbalances that need to be addressed first before the client can lose weight.
HealthThrive Global

Patricia Bohl of Eat More Healthy Food: “Forgiveness contributed a lot to my spiritual wellness”

Forgiveness contributed a lot to my spiritual wellness. It’s a habit I’m still developing, actively forgiving myself and others for things that hurt. It doesn’t mean that I’m not working on improving myself, but there’s no need to bog myself down and burden myself with negativity. Practicing forgiveness means to me working through what happened and then letting it go and moving on.
Mental HealthIGN

How to Get the Mindfulness Ending

Head for the bathroom once you’re back on your feet. When your wife comes out of it, head inside and shut the door behind you. Grab the pocket watch from the vent beneath the medicine cabinet and just stare at it. The scene will slowly fade into another cutscene between you and the father.
YogaThrive Global

New Evidence Shows Men Need Meditation

As soon as the pandemic began, doctors reported that people across the country were experiencing a dramatic spike in mental health issues including anxiety and depression. The Washington Post called it a “huge jump.”. With women losing their jobs or dropping out of the workforce at a higher rate and...
Relationship Advicecommunityjournal.net

Prepare for a Positive Mind

How did you feel at the end of the day? Are you stressed or can you relax and leave the world behind for a few hours? Making some changes to your daily routine before going to bed will not only make you feel positive, but it will also help you get off to a good start tomorrow.
LifestyleKATU.com

"Moodtopia" Reveals How Herbs Can Nourish Your Emotions

Control of your moods so they’re not in control of you! Sara-Chana Silverstein, author of the new book "Moodtopia", joined us to share how herbs can nourish our physical, emotional, and spiritual lives. Packed with hundreds of tools, tips, and strategies, "Moodtopia" is a practical, easy-to-use guide to herbs, adaptogens,...
YogaUniversity of Florida

Mindfulness as a Tool to De-Stress

With school starting in-person this year during a global pandemic, youth are stressed, parents are stressed, and teachers are stressed. I think it is fair to say that just about everyone is stressed. Mindfulness tools can be a great way to unburden ourselves from the stresses we feel, not only from a pandemic, but from everyday life as well.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Creative Coping in Troubled Times

Creative activities are one way to cope with stressful circumstances. Creative coping is associated with cognitive flexibility and increased well-being. Any challenges and engaging activity that leads to a sense of flow can be considered a creative coping activity. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to experience more than 18...
Denver, COmyprimetimenews.com

The Mindful Path – Explore Mindfulness

“Mindfulness is awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.” -Jon Kabat-Zinn. Mindfulness Day is Sunday, September 12th. This celebration began in 2011 when the nonprofit Wisdom Publications decided to promote mindfulness and raise awareness about its benefits. As a practice, mindfulness can span from moments to week-long retreats. Author Tara Brach offers a free, 40-day online guided training to help individuals establish a mindfulness practice. The fifteen-minute Mindfulness Daily lessons are easy to work into a busy day. To explore this free training visit: https://www.tarabrach.com/mindfulness-daily/
FitnessPosted by
Racine County Eye

Everyday Mindfulness: 5 Practices That Will Rejuvenate Your Daily Routine

Mindfulness is a concept that many wellness practices incorporate, and for good reason – if you’re living mindfully, you’re actively aware, without judgment, of your current mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. This awareness ultimately leads to a more purposeful and focused life. If you’re ready to start down this path, here are five simple ways to begin introducing the practice of mindfulness into your daily routine.
Mental HealthThrive Global

HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR MENTAL HEALTH WITH MINDFULNESS AND MEDITATION

We are experts in the field of mindfulness. We all know that mindfulness is important for our overall health, well being, and happiness. However, no matter how much you practice mindfulness, you can never truly get rid of your mental issues. Meditation is another way of improving your mental health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy