From NJIT to Apple to Google and back, senior computer science and mathematics major Ricky Palaguachi always expands his peer network around those who share Hispanic heritage. On campus, he's the webmaster for the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), which welcomes students from any major. He is also a McNair student, receiving scholarships and support as an underrepresented STEM major aspiring to graduate study. As a software engineering intern, he associated with diversity groups called Amigos @Apple and Hispanic Googlers Network. Now, returning to campus, he's excited about the promise of the recently announced Hispanic and Latinx Leadership Council.