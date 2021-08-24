Cancel
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on recovery optimism

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs on Tuesday, with oil and travel-related stocks extending gains after the first full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a quicker economic recovery. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced. Energy, industrial and consumer discretionary stocks were...

www.streetinsider.com

Jerome Powell
