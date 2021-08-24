Amboy schools update 2021-22 ‘Return to Learn’ plan

AMBOY - Amboy School District 272 posted an update on guidelines for the start of the 2021-22 school year in accord with the most recent CDC and IDPH guidance. Families and the community are reminded that everything is subject to change depending on the virus and its impact on the district and any newly updated guidance from the Lee County Health Department (LCHD), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).