NBC casts newcomer Celina Smith, 12, to star in ‘Annie Live!’ musical
You can bet your bottom dollar on it. NBC’s latest musical, “Annie Live!,” has found its irrepressible titular orphan: Celina Smith. The 12-year-old, Atlanta-born actress is a Hollywood newcomer whose sole previous TV role was in Tyler Perry’s Nickelodeon show “Young Dylan.” Smith — who also played Young Nala in a touring production of “The Lion King” — will soon be belting out famous songs including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.”nypost.com
Comments / 1