Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

NBC casts newcomer Celina Smith, 12, to star in ‘Annie Live!’ musical

By Lauren Sarner
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can bet your bottom dollar on it. NBC’s latest musical, “Annie Live!,” has found its irrepressible titular orphan: Celina Smith. The 12-year-old, Atlanta-born actress is a Hollywood newcomer whose sole previous TV role was in Tyler Perry’s Nickelodeon show “Young Dylan.” Smith — who also played Young Nala in a touring production of “The Lion King” — will soon be belting out famous songs including “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.”

nypost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Andrea Mcardle
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Live Tv#Nbc#African American#Enoughsaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBET

RIP Nicole Hurst: 4 Facts About The Beloved Houston Singer

This weekend the typically private Justin Timberlake took to social media to reveal one of his longtime background vocalists had died. Singer Nicole Hurst passed away at 39 from a long battle with breast cancer. The “Cry Me A River” star took to his Instagram account Friday and posted several...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mom' Star Working on New CBS Sitcom

Mom star Jaime Pressly will reportedly make a return to your TV screens. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Pressly will star in another show for CBS titled The Porch. The new series is reportedly based on an original idea from the actor herself. Based on the official logline for the...
TV & VideosPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Steve Harvey Will Be ABC’s Next TV Judge

It’s clear that Steve Harvey is the quintessential definition of a Renaissance Man with limitless potential in Hollywood, be it acting, hosting or even writing a best-seller that becomes a film franchise. Now, it appears the jack-of-all-trades comedian is trying on a new role as TV judge with a little...
NFLHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood rocks stunning sequined dress to celebrate big news with fans

Football is back - and so is Carrie Underwood for the ninth year with Sunday Night Football on NBC!. The country superstar has promised "the best opener yet" as she shared the news that she will be partnering with the network to perform the theme song for their primetime Sunday show, which airs the biggest game of the week live.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Steve Harvey to Star in ABC Primetime Court Show Judge Steve Harvey

Court is now in session, and your man Steve Harvey is presiding: The Family Feud host will headline a new unscripted court show for ABC, TVLine has learned. The one-hour primetime show, tentatively titled Judge Steve Harvey, was announced as part of ABC’s portion of the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. In it, Harvey “will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom — from small claims to big disputes and everything in between,” according to the official description. “Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Marla Gibbs Talks Reuniting With Jackée Harry on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Five-time Emmy nominee Marla Gibbs debuts on Days of our Lives August 17, as Olivia, Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) mother, who’s hoping to keep a family secret under wraps: She wants to stop Paulina from telling her niece, Lani (Sal Stowers), that she’s actually her daughter. Good luck with that! TV Insider chatted with Gibbs, 90, about the unique way in which she became a Days viewer, her long-running relationship with Harry, legendary TV creator Norman Lear (The Jeffersons, All in the Family), and getting her overdue Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Theater & DanceGossip Cop

‘SYTYCD’ Star Dead At 33: Remembering Standout Contestant Serge Onik

An alum with dancing competition reality show So You Think You Can Dance Serge Onik has passed away at age 33. The prolific young dancer had a number of credits under his belt, including a stint on Dancing With The Stars and an ensemble appearance in the recent Lin Manuel Miranda hit movie In The Heights. News of his death comes just as Onik’s career was just getting started and has saddened many of those who worked closely with him.
CelebritiesEW.com

Watch Will Smith cast the new Will for FreshPrince drama reboot

Watch out, Carlton, because Will Smith has a very special new Banks in his life. A year after plans were originally revealed for a drama reboot of Smith's classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the rapper-turned-TV actor-turned movie star has tapped newcomer and West Philadelphia native Jabari Banks as Bel-Air's Will.
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: Stars ‘Stand Up To Cancer,’ new Lifetime and Hallmark movies

Stand Up to Cancer (8 p.m.) - This annual star-studded fundraising event airs across many networks tonight, including CBS, ABC, Fox, Spectrum, E! and UP TV. Money raised helps fund research into the disease. Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sofia Vergara co-host, and scheduled performers include Common (with Stevie Wonder, no less) and Brittany Howard. Other stars participating: Alison Sweeney, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Danai Gurira, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Jennifer Garner, Kate del Castillo, Kyle MacLachlan, Matthew McConaughey, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, MJ Rodriguez, Tony Hale.
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6

“The Masked Singer” will be back for season 6 in the fall. This American version of the South Korean show remains one of the biggest hits on the FOX network. We will update this post throughout season 6 with both clues and spoilers of the names of the famous faces hidden inside those cumbersome costumes. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 6 so far, including the premiere date and the first clues about the cast. It has a premiere date Season 6 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8/7c, maintaining the series’ usual day and time slot. It...
Entertainmentdistrictchronicles.com

‘Annie Live!’ Adds ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess has come on board NBC’s upcoming live musical event, Annie Live! Six-time Emmy nominee Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) signed on to play “Rooster” in the musical production directed by Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski. Rooster is Miss Hannigan’s underhanded brother, and Burgess says he’s always wanted to play...

Comments / 0

Community Policy