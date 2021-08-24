Apple workers slam tech giant for ‘isolation, degradation and gaslighting’

Apple’s News Partner Program looks like either a desperate attempt to get more stories into Apple News, a way to deflect the heat from mounting antitrust scrutiny, or both. The new News Partner Program offers publishers the following deal: If you "maintain a robust Apple News channel," then Apple will halve its cut of your in-app subscription sales. Right now, Apple is under pressure to reduce the rent it seeks for letting publishers and developers sell stuff for its platforms, with various antitrust investigations slowly lumbering into action. At the same time, Apple News is the laggard of Apple services, and could do with a boost.