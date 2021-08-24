Apple workers slam tech giant for ‘isolation, degradation and gaslighting’
Apple employees are slamming the company for “isolation, degradation and gaslighting” in the workplace as part of a new labor organizing campaign called #AppleToo. “For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny,” reads a site recently launched by the group. “The culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting.”nypost.com
Comments / 0