Toms River, NJ

Toms River Man Drowns In Mariner’s Cove

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 8 days ago
Photo courtesy Tony Webster/Flickr

TOMS RIVER – A 64-year-old man drowned by Mariner’s Cove after fighting to stay afloat but ultimately disappeared underwater, police said.

Officers from the Toms River Police Department responded to Mariner’s Cove at the end of Kettle Creek Road on the evening of August 19 regarding a distressed man in the water.

According to police, Wayne Brotsky, 64, of Toms River, was trying to stay afloat but went under water and disappeared.

First on the scene was Silverton Fire Chief Robert Sinnott and he quickly jumped into the water. Toms River Officer Michael Hader, and Silverton Fire Company firefighters Keegan Shevlin, Rich Foster, and Dave McElwain also jumped in the water to search for the victim.

About 10 minutes later, Brotsky was pulled from the water and was unresponsive. He was able to regained a pulse when Toms River Officer Chris Inglis and Ocean Beach Fire Chief Drew Calvo performed CPR at the scene along with members of Silverton First Aid.

RWJ Paramedics transported Mr. Brotsky to Community Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

New Jersey State Police Marine Division, and CSI also responded to the scene. At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

