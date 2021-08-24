Patriots frustrated internally with the Cam Newton misunderstanding of COVID protocols, per report
Cam Newton will not be with the Patriots for the bulk of practice this week -- including the club's first joint session with the New York Giants on Wednesday -- after the veteran quarterback had what the team says was a "misunderstanding" of the league's COVID-19 protocols. Because Newton left New England for a team-approved medical appointment but conducted tests away from NFL facilities, he was subject to a five-day entry cadence process before being allowed back to the Patriots facility.www.cbssports.com
