Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks earlier than ever

WRAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks is bringing back the Pumpkin Spice Latte on Tuesday for those people already craving fall. It marks the earliest return date ever -- the drink is arriving a day earlier compared to last year. Reporter: Mikaya Thurmond.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Pumpkin Spice Latte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsClick10.com

Starbucks discontinues fan favorite fall drink this year

Although it’s still technically summer, Starbucks is notoriously known for starting the fall season early (ahem, August), and this year seems to be no different. Taste of Home reports that the Starbucks fall menu for 2021 has leaked online, and if that is true, there’s a lot for fans to be happy about.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Here's What To Know About If You Can Make Starbucks' PSL Vegan

PSL fans listen up, because the iconic fall sip is officially returning to Starbucks on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Of course, that means you can get ready to switch up your usual cup of joe with the autumn-inspired beverage as you make the transition to cozy season. As always, your barista will blend plenty tasty flavors of pumpkin and cinnamon to craft the concoction, but if you’re wondering if Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is vegan, here’s what you need to know.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst New Coffee Drinks This Fall, Dietitian Says

Got fall feels? Here's a fun fact: If you were one of many who predicted the arrival of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte today, you were spot-on. In the 18 years since the PSL debuted, it's generated loyalty unlike any other seasonal drink. In fact, a representative for Starbucks cited an estimate to Eat This, Not That! of more than 500 million pumpkin spice lattes sold since 2003 in the U.S.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Has Good News For Fans Of Its Massive Chicken Pot Pie

As the leaves begin to change colors, the pumpkin spice flavors are not the only favorite fall foods returning to store shelves. Always a Costco favorite, its massive chicken pot pie has been spotted in one of the warehouses. Posted by the TikTok account, @costcohotfinds, a video shows that the fan-favorite is back. The 5-and-a-half-pound pot pie was priced at $3.99 a pound. But the per-pound price might vary by location, as the cost of items changes across Costcos (via the Costco website). Regardless of the potential difference in cost, given the size, this offering looks like it could easily feed a family for under $25.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

These Pumpkin-Flavored Treats Are Officially Returning To DQ For 2021

Pumpkin spice season is right around the corner, and Dairy Queen is not playing around with the options they're going to be offering for this special time of year. Some of the chain's fall favorites will be making a reappearance in 2021, including the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake. According to a press release, the sweet treats will be available at DQ locations starting August 30.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Pumpkin Spice Fans Will Love The Two New Items Starbucks Is Introducing For The Fall

How do you know exactly when summer ends and fall begins? You know when fall begins because that's when Starbucks drops its Pumpkin Spice Latte and reportedly, fall begins on August 24 this year. Although officially, Starbucks has yet to announce the date when it will roll out its fall menu and pumpkin-based treats this year, unofficially, a lot of rumors have been doing the rounds.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

It's Time to Pumpkin Spice Up Your Coffee! Dunkin' Is About to Drop Its Fall Menu

It takes just one changing leaf to turn our minds to fall, and with the (extremely small) hint of autumn in the air, we've got to ask: where's Dunkin's pumpkin spice latte at? The doughnut shop is where many of us go for our daily cup of Joe, but there have been no signs of a fall menu . . . until now. In a press release, Dunkin' revealed that it'll be dropping its signature pumpkin spice latte alongside its entire fall menu on Aug. 18 — the earliest its PSL has ever come out!
Food & DrinksHouston Chronicle

Pumpkin spice everything is coming back to Dunkin' this month

It's about that time. Pumpkin spice season is nearly upon us, even if it is still approximately 1 million degrees outside. Dunkin' is getting the jump on Starbucks and has announced its pumpkin spice latte will be back in just a few days. Indeed, Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin...
RecipesWXIA 11 Alive

Get ready for fall: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here — at least at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ will make its pumpkin flavored coffee and espresso, spiced drinks and autumn bakery treats available earlier than ever before. The fall menu will arrive at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide by Wednesday, Aug. 18, for a limited time through...
RestaurantsNorwalk Hour

Dunkin' announces date of pumpkin spice return, and it's this month

The announcement came in the form of a faux text message from "Dunkin' President," posted as a screenshot to Instagram. "Hey, I really miss pumpkin...can we bring it back early?" the post read. In the caption, Dunkin' wrote "We understand the assignment. 8.18.21." Dunkin' will bring back its pumpkin coffees...
Restaurantscbs17

Pumpkin spice is back! Dunkin’ unveiling new fall drinks next week

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Too soon or not soon enough? Dunkin’ is celebrating autumn early this year with a new fall menu starring everyone’s fall favorite: pumpkin spice. Passionate pumpkin spice lovers are in luck with a new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and other pumpkin spice flavored coffees hitting Dunkin’...
Food & DrinksPopculture

Starbucks Expands Its Pumpkin Spice Empire to Your Local Grocery Shelf

Starbucks fans will not have to go to their local cafe to get Pumpkin Spice flavored coffee. The company is launching a line of fall-inspired products to be sold at grocery stores so you can get the Pumpkin Spice flavor without leaving your home. There will even be a Pumpkin Spice flavored non-dairy creamer available.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Starbucks Ushers in Fall With New Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Creamer

With autumn around the corner, Starbucks is preparing for the return of its most popular seasonal drink–the Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL for short. The international coffee chain just announced that it will be bringing its pumpkin spice with a vegan twist to retailers across the US. The Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer is made to taste just like the traditional PSL but without any dairy products. Over recent years, Starbucks has made significant strides to cater to its plant-based consumers by including dairy-free options for its drink menu and even rolling out vegan sausages on its food menu.
Restaurantswnns.com

Starbucks Will Not Bring Back Popular Fall Drink

The popular Starbucks drink, Salted Caramel Mocha won’t be back next month. However, a brand-new drink called the Apple Crisp Macchiato is expected to be released. The drink will be similar to a Caramel Macchiato except it will have apple brown sugar syrup and a spiced apple drizzle. A Fall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy