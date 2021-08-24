Cancel
Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 3% on Tuesday, supported after Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform and also by full U.S. regulatory approval of vaccines for COVID-19. Brent crude oil futures settled up $2.30, or 3.4%, at $71.05 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.90, or 2.9%, to settle at $67.54.

