Mayim Bialik back at the ‘Jeopardy!’ lectern

By Matt Buckler
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 8 days ago
Mayim Bialik is back to being a substitute host on “Jeopardy!,” filling in for three weeks after the resignation of Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television

When Alex Trebek died in 2020, many people paid the “Jeopardy!” host the ultimate compliment — he could never truly be replaced.

It turns out that statement isn’t a cliche — it’s a fact. He can’t be replaced — or at least he hasn’t been replaced yet.

The reign of the “Jeopardy!” air apparent, Mike Richards, lasted for nine days.

Being a “Jeopardy!” host carried with it some of the best security in television. Art Fleming, the original host, had the job for 11 years. Alex Trebek owned the job for 36 years.

Richards, however, had the job for nine days — and its amazing he even had it for that long.

He wasn’t the most popular choice. If viewers could vote like they do on “America’s Got Talent” Richards probably would have finished near the bottom rung of the ladder, ahead of Dr. Oz, and behind everyone else.

It seems he was doomed from the start — as soon as he got the job, stories started to surface about controversial things he had said and done in the past.

Someone knew where the skeletons were buried and wasted no time in digging them up and exposing them to social media. He only had one choice — resign or be a target of never-ending criticism.

For one of America’s iconic game shows, this was embarrassing. The producers went to great length to launch a highly-publicized search for a new host.

And then they picked the wrong one.

Mayim Bialik, who was named to host special episodes of “Jeopardy!,” will return as guest host for the next three weeks. Then the show is expected to be back to the guest-host routine.

The ironic part is that Richards is expected to stay on as executive producer, even though he won’t be on camera. Apparently the standards are higher for hosts than they are for executive producers.

Perhaps this will all be seen on a TV movie, similar to “The Late Shift,” which showed the behind-the-scenes manipulations between Jay Leno and David Letterman to host “The Tonight Show.”

This would have the same type of intrigue.

Perhaps “Jeopardy!” doesn’t need a permanent host at all and should keep going with the guest-host route.

That way, if clunkers are picked as hosts, they will be rid of them in a week.

Besides, the experts said that no one could ever really replace Alex Trebek.

Maybe the producers should have listened.

Weekly Rachel

There’s no question that Rachel Maddow is the face of the MSNBC cable network.

If a report from CNN is accurate, however, we’ll be seeing that face a lot less in 2022.

According to CNN, Maddow has signed a contract extension with MSNBC. Her show, however, will be cut back from five nights a week to just once per week. That would allow Maddow the freedom to work on other projects.

Less work for more money — don’t we all wish we had her agent.

The report isn’t official, but it does make sense — stars always want to cut back on their workload.

In Maddow’s case, however, it would be a mistake. She already plays a major role on MSNBC — hosting election returns and debates. And she has a one-hour forum every night. Even if she gets a show on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, she is going to lose a lot of the influence she has now.

MSNBC, however, will also lose — it won’t have the one host at its disposal who can go head-to-head with Sean Hannity of Fox News, who dominates the ratings with Tucker Carlson.

Perhaps they should just give Maddow more money and keep her on five nights per week. Not doing so wouldn’t be a good thing for MSNBC — or Maddow.

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
