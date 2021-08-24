IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches New Luxury & Lifestyle Collection Brand

Opening in the heart of Chicago's financial district in early 2022, the luxury hotel is located in a landmarked historic building at 208 S. LaSalle. The Prime Group, Inc. and Aimbridge Hospitality will open The LaSalle Hotel in early February 2022, offering travelers a true luxury destination with an unparalleled location in the center of Chicago's Loop. The LaSalle Hotel will occupy the top five floors of the historic building at 208 S. LaSalle, adjacent to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and will offer business and leisure travelers the timeless elegance of the original LaSalle Hotel, which opened in 1909 to much acclaim as "Chicago's finest hotel."