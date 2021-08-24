Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches New Luxury & Lifestyle Collection Brand

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced Vignette Collection as its new Luxury & Lifestyle brand, with hotels in Australia and Thailand the first to join the collection. Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries. The Collection further enriches IHG’s fast-growing Luxury & Lifestyle offer for both leisure and business travellers.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Hotel Indigo#Choice Hotels#Luxury Lifestyle#Ihg Rewards#Hotel X#The Vignette Collection#Awc#Ihg Hotels Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Related
Tennishotelnewsresource.com

Tapestry Collection by Hilton Brand Debuts in Brazil

Almenat Hotel in São Paulo opens its doors marking the first from the brand in South America. Hilton has welcomed the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in South America with the opening of in the greater São Paulo region, in Brazil. “We are thrilled to continue our growth throughout Latin...
Beauty & Fashionftnnews.com

Deutsche Hospitality Launches A New Brand

Deutsche Hospitality has developed a new hotel brand aimed at guests who feel at home on and in front of the catwalks and stages of this world. House of Beats. The first House of Beats hotels are being created in Hamburg and Milan, and more locations in other global metropolises are also at the planning stage.
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Hotel Group Presents Business Update and Growth Plan at IHIF 2021

At this year's International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), Radisson Hotel Group's CEO, Federico J. González presented a comprehensive update on the Group's strong growth plan based on the continued investment of €250 million in assets, brands, and systems, and its ambitious development plan in EMEA, APAC and China. The company also shared the latest development successes of more than 250 hotels signed since the start of the pandemic.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort Marks Grand Opening with Celebratory Event

Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton welcomed local dignitaries and VIPs, including resort owner Atilay Uslu along with his family, general manager Biray Öğüt, operations manager Mehmet Fersiz and other members of the hotel team to celebrate the property's grand opening. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the property, which officially joined Hilton's Curio Collection, a global portfolio of over 100 unique hotels and resorts. Located at 31 Pater Eeuwensweg, Willemstad, Curaçao, near downtown Otrobanda and Punda, the property is owned by Corendon Hotels & Resorts B.V. and managed by Corendon Curacao Holding B.V.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts lands in the Maldives with signature glamourous European spirit

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, along with Singaporean developer Chiu Teng Enterprises announce the opening of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, marking the Paris-born brand’s debut in one of the world’s most captivating destinations. Located on Thilamaafushi, the southern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, the 141-villa resort celebrates the fabric of the Maldives, its people, nature and art, channeling its energy to uncover the charm of the destination through Le Méridien’s distinctive European-chic lens.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa opens its doors

Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. The opening marks the Paris-born brand’s debut in one of the world’s most captivating destinations. Located on Thilamaafushi, the southern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, the 141-villa resort celebrates the fabric of the Maldives, its...
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Hyatt Korea 35% Off Flash Sale

Hyatt hotels in Korea have launched their Autumn accommodation offer for stays through December 19, 2021. World of Hyatt members that book during the Flash Sale by September 10 can save up to 35 on their bookings. You can access Hyatt here. Participating Hotels:. Park Hyatt Seoul. Park Hyatt Busan.
Georgia Statehospitalitynet.org

Wyndham Launches Registry Collection Hotels in Tbilisi, Georgia

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today announced the debut of its newest brand, Registry Collection Hotels, in Georgia with a flagship 100-room newly-built property in the heart of the capital city of Tbilisi. Slated to open in early 2023, the ART Tbilisi, a Registry Collection Hotel, will be located in the picturesque district of Abanotubani, one of the most sought-after locations in the old town.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Marriott Bonus Points & Rates Update September 2021

Here’s a comprehensive look at the Marriott Bonvoy bonus point and rate opportunities you can use in September. Remember to forward us promotional offers by email that you receive from both hotels and airlines. Of course, you can send questions and comments too!. You can access Marriott Bonvoy here. Marriott...
Chicago, ILhospitalitynet.org

Autograph Collection Announces The LaSalle Hotel

Opening in the heart of Chicago's financial district in early 2022, the luxury hotel is located in a landmarked historic building at 208 S. LaSalle. The Prime Group, Inc. and Aimbridge Hospitality will open The LaSalle Hotel in early February 2022, offering travelers a true luxury destination with an unparalleled location in the center of Chicago's Loop. The LaSalle Hotel will occupy the top five floors of the historic building at 208 S. LaSalle, adjacent to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and will offer business and leisure travelers the timeless elegance of the original LaSalle Hotel, which opened in 1909 to much acclaim as "Chicago's finest hotel."
LifestyleTravelPulse

Family Time at the New Hotel Tropical Deluxe Princess Beach Resort & Spa!

The Hotel Tropical Deluxe Princess Beach Resort & Spa blends in with the incomparable beauty of Bavaro Beaches located in the province of Altagracia in the Dominican Republic. Just 35 km from Punta Cana airport, the resort is surrounded by a magnificent palm grove and is located right on the beach, making it ideal for happy family vacations.
Dallas, TXhotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Richardson Dallas Hotel Converts to Hilton Brand

The former Hyatt Regency Richardson - Dallas has transformed into the Hilton Richardson Dallas and will reopen in September. The hotel's guestrooms, meeting space and restaurant have all undergone renovations and the property will continue to be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. “We are extremely excited to have this hotel become...
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Hotel Transaction Phoenix

NewGen Advisory (NewGen) brokered the sale of the newly opened Phoenix Downtown AC Marriott. The property was opened in February of 2021 and has 199 rooms and suites, the brand’s signature AC Lounge and AC Kitchen, and a patio that will feature live concerts and other entertainment. continue reading →
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up to 25 Percent at 1,150 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 25 percent on room rates at 1,150 hotel and resort properties in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean regions with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every Wednesday through Sunday across select destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean regions — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Radisson Rewards Americas: 7.000 Punkte pro Nacht

Pro Nacht bei Radisson Rewards Americas 7.000 Punkte sammeln …. Bei Radisson Rewards Americas ist die Herbstpromo da. Für jede Nacht erhält man 7.000 Punkte. (Danke: Travel-dealz.de) Die Bedingungen:. “By registering for and participating in the “Gift Card Bonus Points” promotion (“Promotion”), you acknowledge, and you agree to these Terms...
Tempe, AZMySanAntonio

Crescent Hotels & Resorts opens the spectacular Westin Tempe hotel

TEMPE, Ariz. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a premier hotel management company, is proud to announce the grand opening of The Westin Tempe and thrilled to welcome guests to the valley’s newest wellness hotel. Located in downtown Tempe, the property provides a perfect oasis for guests looking...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Book your Stay at the Brand New Hotel Xcarte Arte!

• All-Fun Inclusive: Unlimited access and transportation to our parks: Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage and Xenotes. • Round trip transportation to the airport (CUN) • Premium dining experiences by celebrity chefs including a signature restaurant run by Michelin Star chef Paco Méndez. • A nature-inspired sanctuary...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Register For Hilton’s New Power Up Promotion (Starts September 7th)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy