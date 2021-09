Airbnb has said it will house 20,000 Afghan refugees at no charge to help deal with “one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time”.The company asked hosts to reach out if they were willing to offer accommodation for refugee families.Airbnb will cover the cost of the stays, which it said would start from Tuesday. The company also called on other businesses to join efforts to support refugees.Airbnb’s announcement comes as US and UK troops withdraw from the country after a 20-year intervention, prompting fears for the safety of Afghan citizens who are now under Taliban rule.“As tens of thousands...