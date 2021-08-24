Cancel
Columbus, IN

BE A KID AGAIN: Exhibit Columbus installation draws on creativity of students for a new ‘hide and seek’

By Jana Wiersema
Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ind. — The Toronto-based design firm Lateral Office has experience in trying to persuade adults “to be kids again,” said founding partner Mason White. However, collaborating with Columbus Signature Academy Lincoln Elementary students to design games for an Exhibit Columbus installation may the first time the team has actually worked directly with elementary school children on a project.

