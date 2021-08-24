Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Body found in vehicle that sparked fire at Traverse City motel

By Justine Lofton
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A body was found in a vehicle that crashed into a motel and caused a structure fire at a Traverse City motel on Monday, Aug. 23, WPBN/WGTU reports. The car crashed into the Travelodge Motel Monday morning, the report said. The collision caused it to catch fire and the flames spread to the rear of the motel, up to the roof. No one inside the building was injured. Several rooms were damaged.

Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Community mourns Grand Rapids construction worker, ‘adored’ by co-workers, who died in I-94 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Services for a Grand Rapids man who died while working construction on I-94 last week will be held this Thursday and Friday. Reason Tillman-Morgan, 35, died Friday, Aug. 27 when the crane he was operating was hit by a semitrailer on I-94 in Van Buren County. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Michigan State Police.
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Stolen car that went airborne, crashing on I-94, was pursued by Kalamazoo County deputies

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man is in stable condition after a crash onto I-94 happened at the end of a police chase Monday night. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw a stolen vehicle near South 29th Street the evening of Aug. 30, Undersheriff James VanDyken said. He said the man in the vehicle had multiple warrants, including some for gun-related charges.
Jackson County, MIPosted by
MLive

Motorcycle chase ends in crash in Jackson County, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A vehicle pursuit in Jackson County ended in a motorcycle crash about 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, police said. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Francis Street to follow up on a report from the Fowlerville Police Department, police said. FPD had requested a deputy check the residence of a suspect wanted on charges of breaking-and-entering and vehicle theft out of Fowlerville.
Wyoming StatePosted by
MLive

Man arrested for fleeing, assaulting Jackson County officer, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A man wanted out of the state of Wyoming was arrested Tuesday after fleeing and assaulting a police officer. At about 2:26 a.m. on Aug. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a 41-year-old man sitting on the side of the road on Draper Road near East McDevitt Avenue, said Jackson County Undersheriff Chris Simpson.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
MLive

Person critically injured in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, MI – One person was critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon. There was a head-on crash between two cars in the 4200 block of Lovers Lane around 2:30 p.m., Aug. 31, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The driver of one vehicle was found outside their car....
Flint, MIPosted by
MLive

Man with gun near Holmes STEM Academy in Flint prompts lockdown, police say

FLINT, MI -- Flint Community Schools’ Holmes STEM Academy was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man armed with a gun was seen outside the school, according to police. A resident reported to a Flint police officer assigned to the school that they saw the armed man outside of the Holmes STEM Acadamy building around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to an email from Flint Police Department Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth.
Saginaw County, MIPosted by
MLive

Saginaw County woman accused of stabbing girlfriend to have psychiatric evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend several times is to undergo a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. Saginaw County District Judge A.T. Frank on Aug. 26 granted a defense motion for Nikki J. Cortez, 23, to be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti. Staff there are to assess Cortez’s mental competency and criminal responsibility.

