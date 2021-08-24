Body found in vehicle that sparked fire at Traverse City motel

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A body was found in a vehicle that crashed into a motel and caused a structure fire at a Traverse City motel on Monday, Aug. 23, WPBN/WGTU reports. The car crashed into the Travelodge Motel Monday morning, the report said. The collision caused it to catch fire and the flames spread to the rear of the motel, up to the roof. No one inside the building was injured. Several rooms were damaged.