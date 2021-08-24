Special Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Adams County through 1015 AM CDT At 959 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Friendship, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Colburn, County Roads C And G, The Preston Cliffs, Highway 21 And County G, County Roads G And O, The Ship Rock Wayside, The Colburn Wildlife Area and County Roads O And W. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH