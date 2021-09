49-year-old "Modern Family" actor has been in love with his pediatric nurse girlfriend, who he met at a charity event in 2016. Now, the couple is set to walk down the aisle. Funny actor Eric Stonestreet has found the perfect love to make him want to walk down the aisle. The "Modern Family" actor recently shared a loving snap on Instagram that revealed that his pediatric nurse girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer said yes to his big question.