Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottonwood County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles; Rock The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rock County in southwestern Minnesota Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Cottonwood County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butterfield to near Heron Lake to 6 miles southeast of Rushmore, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Worthington, Windom, Jackson In Jackson County, Mountain Lake, Lakefield, Adrian, Bergen, Heron Lake, Brewster, Ellsworth, Round Lake, Rushmore, Bingham Lake, Kilen Woods State Park, Bigelow, Okabena, Alpha, Wilder and Delft. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MN
County
Cottonwood County, MN
County
Jackson County, MN
City
Ellsworth, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Round Lake, MN
City
Cottonwood, MN
City
Heron Lake, MN
City
Bigelow, MN
City
Mountain Lake, MN
City
Rushmore, MN
City
Bingham Lake, MN
City
Butterfield, MN
City
Worthington, MN
City
Windom, MN
County
Rock County, MN
City
Brewster, MN
County
Nobles County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as the flames raged toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still threatened...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy