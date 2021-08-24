Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles; Rock The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rock County in southwestern Minnesota Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Cottonwood County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butterfield to near Heron Lake to 6 miles southeast of Rushmore, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Worthington, Windom, Jackson In Jackson County, Mountain Lake, Lakefield, Adrian, Bergen, Heron Lake, Brewster, Ellsworth, Round Lake, Rushmore, Bingham Lake, Kilen Woods State Park, Bigelow, Okabena, Alpha, Wilder and Delft. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH