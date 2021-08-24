Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Family of four displaced after house fire on Moss St., no one injured

Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bz7hx_0bbKSS8n00

A family of four is displaced following a house fire Tuesday morning in Lafayette.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Moss Street, where they found flames coming from the front and rear doors of the home. A spokesperson said the fire was called in by one of the occupants, who said the interior of the house was on fire.

The home's occupants were all outside in a safe location, and no injuries were reported. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

Firefighters from three stations in the immediate area responded to the fire, 27 in total, and were on scene for an hour and a half before the fire was extinguished, around 9:45.

A spokesperson said the occupants had left the home earlier Tuesday morning, and when they returned saw smoke coming from the house. The husband then called 911.

American Red Cross was contacted to provide the family with immediate relief as they lost everything in the fire.

Officials determined the fire started in the kitchen, where the occupants said they used the stove burners to heat food this morning. The burners were apparently not turned off, and an unattended pot caused the fire.

The fire was listed as an accident, officials say.

Comments / 1

 

KATC News

KATC News

