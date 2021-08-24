Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Watch live: Jen Psaki holds press briefing

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

329K+
Followers
35K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them. Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. That was the feint. Then came the thrust for the jugular.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Psaki sidesteps question on whether Biden regrets Afghanistan pullout

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped a question Monday about whether President Biden regrets how he conducted his military withdrawal in Afghanistan, which was followed a complete Taliban takeover of the country in a matter of days. During her daily press briefing, Psaki was asked whether the regretted "the...
PoliticsNew York Post

Psaki dodges when asked about claims of ‘abusive’ Jill Biden staffer

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday deflected when asked about a report that alleged abusive behavior by a top aide to first lady Jill Biden, saying it’s “hard to look into” the allegations because the claims were made anonymously. Anthony Bernal was accused of a “mean streak” in...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘These people are freaks’: Former Fox News analyst compares network to bar scene in Star Wars

United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters called Fox News guests “freaks” in a special tell-all programme about working for the network.On the show titled Fox and the Big Lie: Trump returns to campaign trail amid ‘stolen election’ lawsuits, for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Peters said: “When I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful”.Mr Peters worked at Fox News for years as a military analyst, until 2018 when he accused the network of “assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law”.In the room where talking heads would wait to speak to pundits on the show, it...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy