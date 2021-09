The price of aluminum has doubled in the last year, and is at its highest price in a decade. This is causing problems for everyone who uses the stuff, like Monster Beverages, which sells a lot of cans. According to the Wall Street Journal, “We just are in uncharted territory,” said Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s co-chief executive. “I’ve been in this business for a long time ... and I’ve never seen aluminum where it’s at right now.”