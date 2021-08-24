Afghanistan withdrawal: Warfighters' déjà vu
The scenes of military helicopters and cargo planes evacuating Americans from Kabul look horrifyingly familiar. Once again, service members and veterans bear witness to a hasty and disorderly withdrawal from a war zone where they have been fighting for years. Some may say that the withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975 played out differently than this pullout from Afghanistan, but the history of what followed is instructive. Many warriors who fought in Vietnam continued to suffer for the rest of their lives. We cannot repeat the fallout from Vietnam.
