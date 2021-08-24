Cancel
Military

Afghanistan withdrawal: Warfighters' déjà vu

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
The scenes of military helicopters and cargo planes evacuating Americans from Kabul look horrifyingly familiar. Once again, service members and veterans bear witness to a hasty and disorderly withdrawal from a war zone where they have been fighting for years. Some may say that the withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975 played out differently than this pullout from Afghanistan, but the history of what followed is instructive. Many warriors who fought in Vietnam continued to suffer for the rest of their lives. We cannot repeat the fallout from Vietnam.

thehill.com

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
