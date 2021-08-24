Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KATC News

DCFS continues to administer Summer P-EBT benefits

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foWPN_0bbKSD9800

The Department of Children and Family Services is continuing to issue Summer P-EBT benefits.

They say this work is continuing as schools submit their students’ eligibility information for summer. Summer benefits and remaining school year benefits, including address changes and other corrections, will continue to be issued over the coming weeks.

DCFS says that if applicants have not yet received their child’s Summer benefits, they can expect those benefits to be made available between late August and October. I

"f you’ve yet to receive a card, a card will be mailed in your child’s name, once eligibility information is received from your child’s school," they say.

A list of the status of the submission of student information can be found here: dcfs.la.gov/assets/docs/PEBT/School_List_PEBT.html.

New Features for the P-EBT Parent Portal Change of Address for Card Mailing:

DCFS says parents will be able to request a change of address in the Parent Portal in order to have a new P-EBT card sent to their new address. The parent’s request will be sent to the school for confirmation. Once the school approves the change, the address will be changed within the portal and the parent should expect to receive a new P-EBT card at the corrected address within 4 weeks.

Status Update on change of Address Requests:

Parents will also be able to check the status of their address-change requests within the Parent Portal. Possible statuses include: Submitted, In Progress, Completed, Cancelled, and Denied.

Explanations whe you can't find your P-EBT case:

If you cannot find your child’s P-EBT case in the Parent Portal, you will receive a more specific message indicating one of the following reasons the case could not be located:

  • The student’s information has been submitted to US and the P-EBT case is being processed, but it has not yet been scheduled for issuance of benefits.
  • The student’s information has not been submitted to US.
  • The student is not eligible for P-EBT benefits because their school does not participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

The list of schools participating in the NSLP is available on OUR P-EBT website at dcfs.la.gov/assets/docs/PEBT/School_List_PEBT.html . More information about P-EBT can be found at: pebt-la.org .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 58

KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#School Lunch#Dcfs#Nslp#P Ebt#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Related
Educationpsychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Later School Start Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted schooling in many ways and school districts have created different instructional models. A study in a prominent journal reports how children in 6-12 grades nationwide have adjusted to different kinds of classes. Having online classes meant that more adolescents were able to obtain sufficient sleep...
Richmond, VAWRIC TV

$375 P-EBT benefit to help students on free, reduced lunch will hit accounts on August 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced that more help is on the way to assist students during the summer. Eligible households with students will receive a one-time benefit of $375 on August 25, as part of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). These additional funds will provide approximately $295 million in food assistance to more than 790,000 students.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
Politicswilliamsonhomepage.com

Fourth round of P-EBT benefits announced to help eligible families

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced a fourth round of the state's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for qualifying families to help purchasing food. According to a TDHS news release, the program will see eligible school-aged children who were receiving benefits from the National School Lunch Program...
EducationeSchool Online

New research finds widening educational inequity in year of COVID

New research from the nonprofit NWEA highlights a challenging year in education and notes that most students made lower-than-typical learning gains in math and reading. The research examined MAP Growth assessment scores from 5.5 million U.S. public school students in grades 3-8 between fall 2020 and spring 2021 and found:
Income TaxKIMA TV

These families will get another $1,400 stimulus check

WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan has done a lot to put money into the hands of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It delivered a slew of changes to the tax code, including the expansion of the federal child tax credit. The first half of that expanded credit is...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Politicsthechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Emergency allotments for September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, approximately 402,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $65 million in...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Director of Mississippi nonprofit accused of stealing more than $40,000 of public money meant to feed children

A director of a nonprofit for youth in one of Mississippi’s poorest counties has been arrested for allegedly stealing state funds meant to feed needy children. Carol Jackson, the executive director and founder of Sunflower County’s On Track Community Development Corporation was indicted earlier this month on fraud charges, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said Monday.
House Rentkicks96news.com

Rent and Utility Money Assistance Deadline Approaching

Rent and utility money is still available. Approximately $25 million can be allocated to Mississippians through September 30th, according to state officials. These resources are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

School closings tracker: Where districts are shutting down again due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Just like during the initial COVID outbreak in March 2020, schools across the country are shutting down as infection rates surge in their classrooms and communities. The perfect storm of the delta variant, low vaccination rates in parts of the country, and political resistance to universal masking have sent tens of thousands of students and staff members into isolation and quarantine just as the new school year has gotten underway.
Richmond, VAWRIC TV

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed to 8News that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email 8News received from VDSS at the end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy