Special Weather Statement issued for Marathon, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wood and southern Marathon Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marshfield to near Millston. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mosinee and Babcock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH