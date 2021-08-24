Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meriden, CT

WNV mosquitoes found in Meriden

By John Silva
Posted by 
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 8 days ago

West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes have been reported in Meriden. The find was reported by the State Mosquito Management Program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meriden, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Meriden, CT
Government
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#West Nile Virus#Nile#Wnv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy