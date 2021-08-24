Cancel
Disney’s Cruella Coming to All on Disney+ on August 27th

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Cruella will soon be available for all Disney+ subscribers to watch. Starting on August 27th, the origin story of Cruella starring Emma Stone will be included with a regular subscription. The movie is set in the 1970s London during the punk rock revolution. It follows the story of a young girl named Estella. She finds herself paired up with a couple of young hoodlums as she pursues a dream of being a fashion designer. When she catches the eyes of Baroness von Hellman, it seems that her dream might come true. However, things are never as simple as they seem. Cruella tells the story of how Estelle became Cruella de Vil.

