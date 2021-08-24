Disney’s Cruella Coming to All on Disney+ on August 27th

If you're no stranger to Disney home media, then you're aware of the cute things they'll put in their DVDs. You'll get the film's trailers, interviews with the cast, commentaries, and occasionally a documentary on the film's production. These documentaries are a classic way to promote the production of a movie, and they usually highlight the glamorous and fun parts of making it. But what if I told you that there was a documentary that Disney didn't want you to see? A documentary that didn't shy away from the warts and struggles that come with making a movie? That film would be The Sweatbox, which chronicled the production of a project titled Kingdom of the Sun, which would later transform into The Emperor's New Groove.